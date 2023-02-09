English
    Earnings

    Transcorp Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 748.18 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 748.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 700.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 98.6% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 490% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Transcorp International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations748.18695.58700.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations748.18695.58700.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods729.65684.98688.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.10-3.620.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.823.402.97
    Depreciation0.360.390.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0910.218.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.22-0.72
    Other Income0.650.840.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.821.06-0.37
    Interest0.570.640.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.240.43-1.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.240.43-1.23
    Tax0.040.080.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.200.34-1.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.200.34-1.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.0012.42
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.160.3411.15
    Equity Share Capital6.366.366.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.113.51
    Diluted EPS0.050.113.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.113.51
    Diluted EPS0.050.113.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited