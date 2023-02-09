Transcorp Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 748.18 crore, up 6.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.18 crore in December 2022 up 6.81% from Rs. 700.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 98.6% from Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2022 up 490% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Transcorp Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2021.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 32.20 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.80% returns over the last 6 months and 57.07% over the last 12 months.