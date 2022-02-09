Transcorp Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 700.49 crore, up 149.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.49 crore in December 2021 up 149.4% from Rs. 280.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.15 crore in December 2021 up 954.4% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 4.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Transcorp Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2020.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 23.35 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)