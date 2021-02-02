Transcorp Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 280.86 crore, down 57.66% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transcorp International are:
Net Sales at Rs 280.86 crore in December 2020 down 57.66% from Rs. 663.34 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 0.2% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 34.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.
Transcorp Intl shares closed at 10.29 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.04% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.
|Transcorp International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|280.86
|154.35
|663.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|280.86
|154.35
|663.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|274.05
|146.86
|651.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.82
|1.46
|1.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.89
|1.51
|3.92
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.22
|4.55
|6.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.63
|-0.97
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.37
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.26
|-0.41
|Interest
|1.25
|1.31
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-1.57
|-1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.64
|-1.57
|-1.77
|Tax
|-0.33
|-0.45
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|-1.12
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.30
|-1.12
|-1.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.30
|-1.12
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|6.36
|6.36
|6.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-0.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-0.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.41
|-0.35
|-0.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited