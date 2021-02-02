Transcorp Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 280.86 crore, down 57.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.86 crore in December 2020 down 57.66% from Rs. 663.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 down 0.2% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 34.38% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Transcorp Intl shares closed at 10.29 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 27.04% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.