Trans & Electr Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Dec 2, 2020 / 08:44 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore in September 2020 up 15.21% from Rs. 149.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2020 up 347.54% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2020 up 33.74% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2019.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

 

Transformers & Electricals Kerala
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations171.79115.17149.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations171.79115.17149.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials151.7962.57126.02
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.7224.15-11.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.576.127.22
Depreciation4.474.424.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.3512.7616.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.335.156.52
Other Income1.021.223.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.356.3710.27
Interest10.9210.359.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.43-3.980.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.43-3.980.87
Tax1.70-1.550.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.73-2.430.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.73-2.430.61
Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.21-0.180.05
Diluted EPS0.21-0.180.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.21-0.180.05
Diluted EPS0.21-0.180.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Trans & Electr #Transformers & Electricals Kerala
first published: Dec 2, 2020 08:44 am

