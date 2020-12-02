Trans & Electr Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.79 crore in September 2020 up 15.21% from Rs. 149.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2020 up 347.54% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.82 crore in September 2020 up 33.74% from Rs. 14.82 crore in September 2019.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.