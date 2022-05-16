Trans & Electr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.05% from Rs. 275.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 down 46.14% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2021.

Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.