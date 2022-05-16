Trans & Electr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.05% from Rs. 275.96 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 down 46.14% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2021.
Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.
|
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|325.78
|325.58
|275.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|325.78
|325.58
|275.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.52
|205.62
|216.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.75
|65.72
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.46
|7.41
|6.90
|Depreciation
|3.03
|4.31
|4.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.99
|33.78
|34.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.53
|8.74
|14.50
|Other Income
|7.39
|7.16
|6.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.92
|15.90
|21.32
|Interest
|13.11
|9.42
|12.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.81
|6.48
|9.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.81
|6.48
|9.06
|Tax
|2.46
|2.27
|2.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.35
|4.21
|6.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.35
|4.21
|6.22
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.32
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.32
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.32
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.32
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
