Trans & Electr Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore, up 18.05% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

Net Sales at Rs 325.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.05% from Rs. 275.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 down 46.14% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022 down 14.56% from Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2021.

Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

 

Transformers & Electricals Kerala
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 325.78 325.58 275.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 325.78 325.58 275.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 281.52 205.62 216.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.75 65.72 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.46 7.41 6.90
Depreciation 3.03 4.31 4.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.99 33.78 34.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.53 8.74 14.50
Other Income 7.39 7.16 6.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.92 15.90 21.32
Interest 13.11 9.42 12.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.81 6.48 9.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.81 6.48 9.06
Tax 2.46 2.27 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.35 4.21 6.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.35 4.21 6.22
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.32 0.47
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.32 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.32 0.47
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.32 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

