Trans & Electr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 275.96 crore, up 70.62% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 275.96 crore in March 2021 up 70.62% from Rs. 161.74 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021 up 481.6% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2021 up 57.51% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2020.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|275.96
|163.94
|161.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|275.96
|163.94
|161.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|216.87
|107.13
|129.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.20
|14.15
|-14.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.90
|6.43
|7.42
|Depreciation
|4.37
|4.41
|4.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.52
|19.96
|24.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.50
|11.86
|10.43
|Other Income
|6.82
|0.76
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.32
|12.62
|11.92
|Interest
|12.26
|11.39
|14.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.06
|1.23
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.06
|1.23
|-2.61
|Tax
|2.84
|0.80
|-0.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.22
|0.43
|-1.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.22
|0.43
|-1.63
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|0.03
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|0.03
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|0.03
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
