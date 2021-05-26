Trans & Electr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 275.96 crore, up 70.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 275.96 crore in March 2021 up 70.62% from Rs. 161.74 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021 up 481.6% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.69 crore in March 2021 up 57.51% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2020.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2020.