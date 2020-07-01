Trans & Electr Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.74 crore, down 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.74 crore in March 2020 down 29.42% from Rs. 229.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2020 down 130.58% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2020 down 34.76% from Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2019.