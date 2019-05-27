Trans & Electr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 229.17 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 229.17 crore in March 2019 down 6.29% from Rs. 244.54 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2019 down 29.96% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2019 up 5.53% from Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2018.
Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|229.17
|193.67
|244.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|229.17
|193.67
|244.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.39
|133.31
|175.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.74
|21.03
|15.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.96
|7.74
|7.85
|Depreciation
|4.25
|4.36
|3.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.80
|24.43
|24.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.03
|2.80
|17.14
|Other Income
|1.72
|2.18
|2.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.75
|4.98
|19.72
|Interest
|12.43
|7.81
|10.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.32
|-2.83
|8.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.32
|-2.83
|8.88
|Tax
|2.99
|-0.69
|1.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.33
|-2.14
|7.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.33
|-2.14
|7.61
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|-0.16
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|-0.16
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|-0.16
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|-0.16
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited