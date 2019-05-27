Trans & Electr Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 229.17 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.17 crore in March 2019 down 6.29% from Rs. 244.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2019 down 29.96% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2019 up 5.53% from Rs. 23.69 crore in March 2018.

Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2018.