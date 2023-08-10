Trans & Electr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore, down 44.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore in June 2023 down 44.78% from Rs. 277.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2023 down 286.73% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2023 down 74.1% from Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022.