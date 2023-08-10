English
    Trans & Electr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore, down 44.78% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore in June 2023 down 44.78% from Rs. 277.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in June 2023 down 286.73% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2023 down 74.1% from Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022.

    Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.36425.47277.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.36425.47277.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.47291.76175.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6811.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.7943.6155.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.7712.067.47
    Depreciation5.676.453.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4338.9818.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8721.4016.73
    Other Income2.002.872.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.1324.2718.77
    Interest14.4611.619.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.3312.669.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.3312.669.02
    Tax-3.353.843.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.988.825.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.988.825.88
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.670.44
    Diluted EPS-0.830.670.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.670.44
    Diluted EPS-0.830.670.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Trans & Electr #Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

