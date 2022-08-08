Trans & Electr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 30.26% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in June 2022 up 30.26% from Rs. 213.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 up 129.69% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2021.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.71
|325.78
|213.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.71
|325.78
|213.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|175.73
|281.52
|192.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|55.60
|-13.75
|-24.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.47
|7.46
|7.54
|Depreciation
|3.62
|3.03
|4.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.56
|35.99
|22.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.73
|11.53
|11.03
|Other Income
|2.04
|7.39
|2.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.77
|18.92
|13.89
|Interest
|9.75
|13.11
|9.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.02
|5.81
|3.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.02
|5.81
|3.97
|Tax
|3.14
|2.46
|1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.88
|3.35
|2.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.88
|3.35
|2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.44
|0.25
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.44
|0.25
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.44
|0.25
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.44
|0.25
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
