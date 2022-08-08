Trans & Electr Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore, up 30.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.71 crore in June 2022 up 30.26% from Rs. 213.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022 up 129.69% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022 up 24.6% from Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2021.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.