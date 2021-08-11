Trans & Electr Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 213.19 crore, up 85.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.19 crore in June 2021 up 85.11% from Rs. 115.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021 up 205.35% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.97 crore in June 2021 up 66.54% from Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2020.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2020.