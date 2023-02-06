Trans & Electr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 325.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.47% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.79% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.
|
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|319.53
|309.84
|325.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|319.53
|309.84
|325.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|300.28
|242.26
|205.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.90
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-66.79
|-2.14
|65.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.39
|8.15
|7.41
|Depreciation
|8.84
|3.66
|4.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.36
|31.40
|33.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.55
|26.51
|8.74
|Other Income
|4.50
|2.45
|7.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.05
|28.96
|15.90
|Interest
|12.06
|13.21
|9.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.99
|15.75
|6.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.99
|15.75
|6.48
|Tax
|-0.86
|5.21
|2.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.85
|10.54
|4.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.85
|10.54
|4.21
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|0.79
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|0.79
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|0.79
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|0.89
|0.79
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited