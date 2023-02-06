 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trans & Electr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore, down 1.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

Net Sales at Rs 319.53 crore in December 2022 down 1.86% from Rs. 325.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in December 2022 up 181.47% from Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.89 crore in December 2022 up 57.79% from Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021.

Transformers & Electricals Kerala
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 319.53 309.84 325.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 319.53 309.84 325.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.28 242.26 205.62
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.90 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.79 -2.14 65.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.39 8.15 7.41
Depreciation 8.84 3.66 4.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.36 31.40 33.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.55 26.51 8.74
Other Income 4.50 2.45 7.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.05 28.96 15.90
Interest 12.06 13.21 9.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.99 15.75 6.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.99 15.75 6.48
Tax -0.86 5.21 2.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.85 10.54 4.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.85 10.54 4.21
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.79 0.32
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.79 0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.89 0.79 0.32
Diluted EPS 0.89 0.79 0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited