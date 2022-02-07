Trans & Electr Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 325.58 crore, up 98.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.58 crore in December 2021 up 98.6% from Rs. 163.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2021 up 879.07% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.21 crore in December 2021 up 18.67% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2020.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.