Trans & Electr Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.67 crore in December 2018 up 27.94% from Rs. 151.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2018 up 44.99% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.34 crore in December 2018 down 10.96% from Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2017.