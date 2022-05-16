Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.57% from Rs. 283.78 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 80.03% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022 down 31.31% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.
Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.
|
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|339.31
|334.91
|283.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|339.31
|334.91
|283.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|286.27
|204.66
|218.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.34
|64.41
|-3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.15
|8.04
|7.58
|Depreciation
|3.48
|4.70
|4.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.34
|39.77
|39.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.41
|13.33
|16.81
|Other Income
|4.20
|4.89
|6.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.61
|18.22
|23.02
|Interest
|13.36
|9.83
|12.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.25
|8.39
|10.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.25
|8.39
|10.37
|Tax
|1.88
|2.82
|3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|5.57
|6.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|5.57
|6.60
|Minority Interest
|0.94
|-0.41
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.31
|5.16
|6.56
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.39
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.39
|0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.39
|0.50
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.39
|0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited