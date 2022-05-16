Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore, up 19.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.31 crore in March 2022 up 19.57% from Rs. 283.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2022 down 80.03% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.09 crore in March 2022 down 31.31% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021.

Trans & Electr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2021.