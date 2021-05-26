Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore, up 73.97% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore in March 2021 up 73.97% from Rs. 163.12 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 up 409.43% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021 up 66.81% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2020.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.78
|168.45
|163.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.78
|168.45
|163.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|218.28
|105.98
|123.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.07
|14.08
|-12.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.58
|7.02
|8.10
|Depreciation
|4.77
|4.83
|4.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.41
|23.33
|28.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.81
|13.21
|11.02
|Other Income
|6.21
|0.95
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.02
|14.16
|11.88
|Interest
|12.65
|11.77
|14.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.37
|2.39
|-2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.37
|2.39
|-2.94
|Tax
|3.77
|1.28
|-1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.60
|1.11
|-1.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.60
|1.11
|-1.94
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|-0.41
|-0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.56
|0.70
|-2.12
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.05
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.05
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.50
|0.05
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.50
|0.05
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
