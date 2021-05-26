Trans & Electr Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore, up 73.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.78 crore in March 2021 up 73.97% from Rs. 163.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 up 409.43% from Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2021 up 66.81% from Rs. 16.66 crore in March 2020.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.