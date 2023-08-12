English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trans & Electr Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.57 crore, down 44.82% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

    Net Sales at Rs 155.57 crore in June 2023 down 44.82% from Rs. 281.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2023 down 297.34% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2023 down 74.74% from Rs. 24.35 crore in June 2022.

    Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.57433.75281.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155.57433.75281.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials183.35285.62175.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.6811.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-84.6946.8053.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.4513.168.05
    Depreciation6.176.944.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.4143.9122.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8026.1118.63
    Other Income1.780.641.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.0226.7520.26
    Interest15.2111.9910.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.2314.7610.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.2314.7610.06
    Tax-3.025.163.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.219.606.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.219.606.43
    Minority Interest-0.40-0.58-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.619.026.39
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.950.680.48
    Diluted EPS-0.950.680.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.950.680.48
    Diluted EPS-0.950.680.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Trans & Electr #Transformers & Electricals Kerala
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!