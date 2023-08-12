Trans & Electr Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.57 crore, down 44.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.57 crore in June 2023 down 44.82% from Rs. 281.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.61 crore in June 2023 down 297.34% from Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in June 2023 down 74.74% from Rs. 24.35 crore in June 2022.