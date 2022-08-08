Trans & Electr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.93 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:
Net Sales at Rs 281.93 crore in June 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 216.99 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2022 up 131.52% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in June 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021.
Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.
|
|Transformers & Electricals Kerala
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|281.93
|339.31
|216.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|281.93
|339.31
|216.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|175.01
|286.27
|192.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|53.79
|-8.34
|-25.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.05
|8.15
|8.14
|Depreciation
|4.09
|3.48
|4.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.36
|38.34
|25.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.63
|11.41
|11.92
|Other Income
|1.63
|4.20
|2.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.26
|15.61
|14.64
|Interest
|10.20
|13.36
|10.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.06
|2.25
|4.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.06
|2.25
|4.37
|Tax
|3.63
|1.88
|1.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.43
|0.37
|2.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.43
|0.37
|2.85
|Minority Interest
|-0.04
|0.94
|-0.09
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.39
|1.31
|2.76
|Equity Share Capital
|13.26
|13.26
|13.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|0.10
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|0.10
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|0.10
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|0.10
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited