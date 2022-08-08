 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trans & Electr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.93 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

Net Sales at Rs 281.93 crore in June 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 216.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2022 up 131.52% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in June 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.

 

Transformers & Electricals Kerala
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 281.93 339.31 216.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 281.93 339.31 216.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 175.01 286.27 192.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.79 -8.34 -25.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.05 8.15 8.14
Depreciation 4.09 3.48 4.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.36 38.34 25.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.63 11.41 11.92
Other Income 1.63 4.20 2.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.26 15.61 14.64
Interest 10.20 13.36 10.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.06 2.25 4.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.06 2.25 4.37
Tax 3.63 1.88 1.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.43 0.37 2.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.43 0.37 2.85
Minority Interest -0.04 0.94 -0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.39 1.31 2.76
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 0.10 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.48 0.10 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 0.10 0.21
Diluted EPS 0.48 0.10 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
