Trans & Electr Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 281.93 crore, up 29.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 281.93 crore in June 2022 up 29.93% from Rs. 216.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in June 2022 up 131.52% from Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.35 crore in June 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2021.