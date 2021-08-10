Trans & Electr Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 216.99 crore, up 89.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.99 crore in June 2021 up 89.08% from Rs. 114.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2021 up 178.63% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2021 up 91.3% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2020.

Trans & Electr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2020.