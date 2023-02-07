 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trans & Electr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Transformers & Electricals Kerala are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 334.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2022 up 167.44% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2021.

Transformers & Electricals Kerala
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.29 307.46 334.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.29 307.46 334.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 296.12 236.86 204.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.90 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.30 -9.44 64.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.12 8.85 8.04
Depreciation 9.34 4.16 4.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.01 37.00 39.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.10 30.03 13.33
Other Income 4.09 1.80 4.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.19 31.83 18.22
Interest 12.34 13.43 9.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.85 18.40 8.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.85 18.40 8.39
Tax -0.27 6.20 2.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.12 12.20 5.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.12 12.20 5.57
Minority Interest -0.32 -0.70 -0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.80 11.50 5.16
Equity Share Capital 13.26 13.26 13.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.87 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.87 0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.87 0.39
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.87 0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited