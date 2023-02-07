Trans & Electr Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.29 crore in December 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 334.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.80 crore in December 2022 up 167.44% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.53 crore in December 2022 up 55.02% from Rs. 22.92 crore in December 2021.