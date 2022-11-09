Tradewell Hold. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 23.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 up 5920.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 2900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Tradewell Hold. EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Tradewell Hold. shares closed at 50.90 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 63.67% returns over the last 6 months