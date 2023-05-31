Tradewell Hold. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 46.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 46.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 204.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 236.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Tradewell Hold. shares closed at 37.00 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.92% over the last 12 months.