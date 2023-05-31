English
    Tradewell Hold. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 46.75% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tradewell Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 46.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 204.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 236.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

    Tradewell Hold. shares closed at 37.00 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.92% over the last 12 months.

    Tradewell Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.26-0.170.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.26-0.170.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.100.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.650.100.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.400.20
    Other Income0.090.000.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.390.28
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.400.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.400.27
    Tax-0.08---0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.400.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.400.34
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-1.341.13
    Diluted EPS-1.19-1.341.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-1.341.13
    Diluted EPS-1.19-1.341.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tradewell Hold. #Tradewell Holdings
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:33 pm