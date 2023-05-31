Tradewell Hold. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 46.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tradewell Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 46.75% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 204.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 236.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
Tradewell Hold. shares closed at 37.00 on May 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.31% returns over the last 6 months and 2.92% over the last 12 months.
|Tradewell Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|-0.17
|0.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|-0.17
|0.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.65
|0.10
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.40
|0.20
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.39
|0.28
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.40
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.40
|0.27
|Tax
|-0.08
|--
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.40
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.40
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.34
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.34
|1.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.19
|-1.34
|1.13
|Diluted EPS
|-1.19
|-1.34
|1.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited