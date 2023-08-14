English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tradewell Hold. Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tradewell Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 0.3% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2023 down 26.27% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Tradewell Hold. shares closed at 40.74 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)

    Tradewell Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.070.260.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.070.260.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.10
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.650.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.52-0.20
    Other Income0.020.090.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.43-0.20
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.44-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.44-0.21
    Tax---0.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.26-0.36-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.26-0.36-0.21
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-1.19-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.87-1.19-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.87-1.19-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.87-1.19-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tradewell Hold. #Tradewell Holdings
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!