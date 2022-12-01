Trade Wings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore, up 137.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore in September 2022 up 137.67% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 103.88% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2021.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)