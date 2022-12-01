English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trade Wings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore, up 137.67% Y-o-Y

    December 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore in September 2022 up 137.67% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 103.88% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2022 up 137.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

    Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2021.

    Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Trade Wings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0840.2517.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0840.2517.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----16.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.790.46
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.7040.220.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-0.85-0.43
    Other Income1.141.120.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.670.270.23
    Interest0.660.630.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.02-0.35-0.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.02-0.35-0.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.02-0.35-0.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.02-0.35-0.45
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-1.17-1.49
    Diluted EPS0.06---1.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-1.17-1.49
    Diluted EPS0.06---1.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Dec 1, 2022 09:00 am