Trade Wings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.57 crore, up 129.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.57 crore in March 2023 up 129.16% from Rs. 21.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 218.18% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 3375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in March 2022.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)