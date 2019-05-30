Trade Wings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.86 crore, up 34.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.86 crore in March 2019 up 34.75% from Rs. 52.58 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019 down 23.65% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2019 down 12.9% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.

Trade Wings EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2018.

Trade Wings shares closed at 70.00 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)