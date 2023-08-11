Trade Wings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.13 crore, up 44.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.13 crore in June 2023 up 44.43% from Rs. 40.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 50.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 63.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)