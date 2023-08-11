English
    Trade Wings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.13 crore, up 44.43% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.13 crore in June 2023 up 44.43% from Rs. 40.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 50.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 63.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

    Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Trade Wings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.1348.5740.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.1348.5740.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.39----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.901.130.79
    Depreciation--0.020.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.0947.4740.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-0.04-0.85
    Other Income1.371.331.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.131.290.27
    Interest0.660.760.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.530.52-0.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.530.52-0.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.530.52-0.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.530.52-0.35
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.761.74-1.17
    Diluted EPS-1.761.74--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.761.74-1.17
    Diluted EPS-1.761.74--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Trade Wings
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

