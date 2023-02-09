 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Wings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore, up 91.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore in December 2022 up 91.62% from Rs. 25.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 101.9% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Trade Wings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.70 42.08 25.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.70 42.08 25.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 23.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.52 0.75 0.70
Depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.80 41.70 1.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.46 -0.14
Other Income 1.44 1.14 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 0.67 0.15
Interest 0.72 0.66 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 -0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.02 -0.50
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.02 -0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.02 -0.50
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.06 -1.68
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.06 -1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.06 -1.68
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.06 -1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited