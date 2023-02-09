Trade Wings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore, up 91.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore in December 2022 up 91.62% from Rs. 25.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 101.9% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.