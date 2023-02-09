English
    Trade Wings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore, up 91.62% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore in December 2022 up 91.62% from Rs. 25.41 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 101.9% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Trade Wings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.7042.0825.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.7042.0825.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----23.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.520.750.70
    Depreciation0.090.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.8041.701.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.71-0.46-0.14
    Other Income1.441.140.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.670.15
    Interest0.720.660.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.02-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.02-0.50
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.02-0.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.02-0.50
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.06-1.68
    Diluted EPS0.030.06-1.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.06-1.68
    Diluted EPS0.030.06-1.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited