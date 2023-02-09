Trade Wings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore, up 91.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.70 crore in December 2022 up 91.62% from Rs. 25.41 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 101.9% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 241.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in December 2021.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)