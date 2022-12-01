Trade Wings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, up 150.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in September 2022 up 150.31% from Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)