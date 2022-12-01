 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Wings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, up 150.31% Y-o-Y

Dec 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in September 2022 up 150.31% from Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

Trade Wings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.37 26.60 8.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.37 26.60 8.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 21.30 7.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.39 1.20 0.64
Depreciation 0.36 0.38 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.97 6.62 1.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.35 -2.90 -1.27
Other Income 1.15 0.82 0.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -2.08 -0.28
Interest 1.04 0.75 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.24 -2.83 -1.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.24 -2.83 -1.13
Tax -- 0.24 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.24 -3.07 -1.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.24 -3.07 -1.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.24 -3.07 -1.13
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.12 -10.23 -3.76
Diluted EPS -4.12 -- -3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.12 -10.23 -3.76
Diluted EPS -4.12 -- -3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

