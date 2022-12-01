English
    Trade Wings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, up 150.31% Y-o-Y

    December 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in September 2022 up 150.31% from Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Trade Wings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.3726.608.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.3726.608.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--21.307.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.391.200.64
    Depreciation0.360.380.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.976.621.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.35-2.90-1.27
    Other Income1.150.820.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-2.08-0.28
    Interest1.040.750.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.24-2.83-1.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.24-2.83-1.13
    Tax--0.24--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.24-3.07-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.24-3.07-1.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.24-3.07-1.13
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.12-10.23-3.76
    Diluted EPS-4.12---3.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.12-10.23-3.76
    Diluted EPS-4.12---3.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Trade Wings
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 09:00 am