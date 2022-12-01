Trade Wings Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore, up 150.31% Y-o-Y
December 01, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.37 crore in September 2022 up 150.31% from Rs. 19.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 7.24% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)
|Trade Wings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.37
|26.60
|8.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.37
|26.60
|8.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|21.30
|7.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.39
|1.20
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.38
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.97
|6.62
|1.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.35
|-2.90
|-1.27
|Other Income
|1.15
|0.82
|0.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-2.08
|-0.28
|Interest
|1.04
|0.75
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-2.83
|-1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.24
|-2.83
|-1.13
|Tax
|--
|0.24
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|-3.07
|-1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|-3.07
|-1.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.24
|-3.07
|-1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|-10.23
|-3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|--
|-3.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.12
|-10.23
|-3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-4.12
|--
|-3.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited