    Trade Wings Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.68 crore, up 120.57% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.68 crore in March 2023 up 120.57% from Rs. 26.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2023 up 209.75% from Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2023 up 329.41% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2022.

    Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 11.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.23 in March 2022.

    Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Trade Wings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.6858.2926.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.6858.2926.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----21.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.553.431.20
    Depreciation0.290.360.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.7151.846.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.122.65-2.90
    Other Income0.491.470.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.614.13-2.08
    Interest0.631.130.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.992.99-2.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.992.99-2.83
    Tax-0.38--0.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.372.99-3.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.372.99-3.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.372.99-3.07
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.239.98-10.23
    Diluted EPS11.239.98--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.239.98-10.23
    Diluted EPS11.239.98--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

