Trade Wings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.86 crore, up 36.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.86 crore in June 2023 up 36.4% from Rs. 48.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 151.34% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 572.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.98 in June 2022.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)