English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trade Wings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.86 crore, up 36.4% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.86 crore in June 2023 up 36.4% from Rs. 48.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 151.34% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2023 up 572.09% from Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022.

    Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 3.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.98 in June 2022.

    Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Trade Wings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.8658.6848.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.8658.6848.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials56.11----
    Purchase of Traded Goods----80.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.883.552.56
    Depreciation0.270.290.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.2351.71-33.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.363.12-1.93
    Other Income1.400.491.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.763.61-0.79
    Interest0.840.631.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.922.99-1.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.922.99-1.79
    Tax---0.38--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.923.37-1.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.923.37-1.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.923.37-1.79
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.0711.23-5.98
    Diluted EPS3.0711.23--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.0711.23-5.98
    Diluted EPS3.0711.23--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Trade Wings
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!