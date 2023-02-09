Trade Wings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.99% from Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.