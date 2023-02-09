 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Trade Wings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.99% from Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

Trade Wings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 58.29 48.37 32.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 58.29 48.37 32.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 24.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.43 2.39 2.11
Depreciation 0.36 0.36 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.84 46.97 3.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 -1.35 2.88
Other Income 1.47 1.15 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.13 -0.19 3.19
Interest 1.13 1.04 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.99 -1.24 2.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.99 -1.24 2.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.99 -1.24 2.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.99 -1.24 2.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.99 -1.24 2.20
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.98 -4.12 7.34
Diluted EPS 9.98 -4.12 7.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.98 -4.12 7.34
Diluted EPS 9.98 -4.12 7.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited