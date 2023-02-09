Trade Wings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.99% from Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

Trade Wings EPS has increased to Rs. 9.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.34 in December 2021.

Trade Wings shares closed at 48.00 on April 18, 2022 (BSE)