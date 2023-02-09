English
    Trade Wings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore, up 77.99% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trade Wings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.29 crore in December 2022 up 77.99% from Rs. 32.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 36.01% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2022 up 26.48% from Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2021.

    Trade Wings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.2948.3732.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.2948.3732.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----24.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.432.392.11
    Depreciation0.360.360.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.8446.973.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.65-1.352.88
    Other Income1.471.150.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.13-0.193.19
    Interest1.131.040.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.99-1.242.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.99-1.242.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.99-1.242.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.99-1.242.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.99-1.242.20
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.98-4.127.34
    Diluted EPS9.98-4.127.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.98-4.127.34
    Diluted EPS9.98-4.127.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited