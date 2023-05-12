Tracxn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.34 crore, up 18.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.34 crore in March 2023 up 18.6% from Rs. 17.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2023 up 6667.35% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 308.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Tracxn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

Tracxn shares closed at 67.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months