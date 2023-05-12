English
    Tracxn Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.34 crore, up 18.6% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tracxn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.34 crore in March 2023 up 18.6% from Rs. 17.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.50 crore in March 2023 up 6667.35% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 308.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

    Tracxn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2022.

    Tracxn shares closed at 67.95 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months

    Tracxn Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.3420.2517.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.3420.2517.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.5816.9815.35
    Depreciation0.070.060.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.072.481.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.74-0.19
    Other Income0.730.700.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.361.430.32
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.430.32
    Exceptional Items--4.78-0.69
    P/L Before Tax1.366.21-0.37
    Tax-23.14----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.506.21-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.506.21-0.37
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.440.62-0.04
    Diluted EPS2.210.56-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.440.62-0.04
    Diluted EPS2.210.56-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 12, 2023 09:00 am