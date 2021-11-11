TPL Plastech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.12 crore, up 37.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.12 crore in September 2021 up 37.06% from Rs. 42.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021 up 94.27% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021 up 39.92% from Rs. 4.91 crore in September 2020.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2020.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 191.25 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.06% returns over the last 6 months and 263.59% over the last 12 months.