TPL Plastech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.09 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.09 crore in March 2023 up 15.95% from Rs. 62.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2023 up 29.36% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2022.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 44.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.41% returns over the last 6 months and 75.72% over the last 12 months.