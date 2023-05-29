English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TPL Plastech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.09 crore, up 15.95% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPL Plastech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.09 crore in March 2023 up 15.95% from Rs. 62.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2023 up 29.36% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.69 crore in March 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022.

    TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2022.

    TPL Plastech shares closed at 44.30 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.41% returns over the last 6 months and 75.72% over the last 12 months.

    TPL Plastech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.0968.8362.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.0968.8362.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials57.6653.0446.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.081.502.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.212.141.97
    Depreciation1.341.391.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.624.574.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.346.205.10
    Other Income0.021.200.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.357.405.11
    Interest1.231.261.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.126.143.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.126.143.95
    Tax1.311.101.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.815.042.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.815.042.95
    Equity Share Capital15.6015.6015.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.651.89
    Diluted EPS0.490.651.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.651.89
    Diluted EPS0.490.651.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #TPL Plastech
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am