TPL Plastech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.18 crore, up 18.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.18 crore in March 2022 up 18.41% from Rs. 52.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 down 9.49% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in March 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2021.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2021.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 126.05 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)