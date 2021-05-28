TPL Plastech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.51 crore, up 7.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.51 crore in March 2021 up 7.35% from Rs. 48.91 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2021 up 61.53% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2021 up 36.46% from Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2020.

TPL Plastech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2020.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 268.35 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.85% returns over the last 6 months and 241.20% over the last 12 months.