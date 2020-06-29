TPL Plastech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.91 crore, down 22.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.91 crore in March 2020 down 22.36% from Rs. 63.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2020 down 55.17% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.91 crore in March 2020 down 40.48% from Rs. 8.25 crore in March 2019.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.76 in March 2019.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 121.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.58% returns over the last 6 months and -10.30% over the last 12 months.