TPL Plastech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.44 crore, up 25.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.44 crore in June 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 49.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022 up 9% from Rs. 3.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.04 crore in June 2022 up 9.66% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2021.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.91 in June 2021.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 172.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -0.96% over the last 12 months.