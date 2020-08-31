172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|tpl-plastech-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-24-86-crore-down-51-92-y-o-y-5776051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 10:29 AM IST

TPL Plastech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, down 51.92% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPL Plastech are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in June 2020 down 51.92% from Rs. 51.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020 down 91.48% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2020 down 62.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2019.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2019.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 131.25 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.69% returns over the last 6 months and 28.93% over the last 12 months.

TPL Plastech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations24.8648.9151.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations24.8648.9151.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials17.3036.5038.95
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.211.640.17
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.471.861.86
Depreciation0.910.900.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.234.013.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.744.006.10
Other Income--0.010.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.744.016.11
Interest1.341.361.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.402.654.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.402.654.63
Tax0.110.631.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.292.023.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.292.023.36
Equity Share Capital7.807.807.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.372.584.30
Diluted EPS0.372.584.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.372.584.30
Diluted EPS0.372.584.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:11 am

