TPL Plastech Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore, down 51.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.86 crore in June 2020 down 51.92% from Rs. 51.70 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020 down 91.48% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2020 down 62.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in June 2019.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2019.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 131.25 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.69% returns over the last 6 months and 28.93% over the last 12 months.