TPL Plastech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.83 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 58.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.