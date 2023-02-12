English
    TPL Plastech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.83 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPL Plastech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 58.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.8367.2458.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.8367.2458.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.0452.2546.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.501.46-0.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.141.881.92
    Depreciation1.391.390.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.574.254.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.206.005.94
    Other Income1.200.020.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.406.025.96
    Interest1.261.261.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.144.764.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.144.764.89
    Tax1.100.911.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.043.853.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.043.853.66
    Equity Share Capital15.6015.6015.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.652.472.35
    Diluted EPS0.652.472.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.652.472.35
    Diluted EPS0.652.472.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited