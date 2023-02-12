TPL Plastech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.83 crore, up 17.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.83 crore in December 2022 up 17.61% from Rs. 58.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in December 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2021.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 34.05 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and 9.42% over the last 12 months.