TPL Plastech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.29 crore, down 14.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.29 crore in December 2020 down 14.42% from Rs. 55.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2020 down 9.01% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2019.

TPL Plastech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.66 in December 2019.

TPL Plastech shares closed at 156.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.43% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.