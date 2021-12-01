TPI India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in September 2021 down 6.66% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021 down 63.92% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021 down 1400% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

TPI India shares closed at 3.57 on November 29, 2021 (BSE)