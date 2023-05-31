English
    TPI India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 28.41% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2023 up 64275.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

    TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

    TPI India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.644.456.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.644.456.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.622.953.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.06-0.190.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.310.34
    Depreciation0.040.06-0.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.811.281.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.18
    Other Income0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.030.19
    Interest0.310.170.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.140.02
    Exceptional Items16.26----
    P/L Before Tax15.90-0.140.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.90-0.140.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.90-0.140.02
    Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-19.31----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.70-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS---0.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.70-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS---0.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm