TPI India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TPI India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 28.41% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2023 up 64275.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.
TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.
|TPI India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.64
|4.45
|6.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.64
|4.45
|6.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.62
|2.95
|3.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|-0.19
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.31
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|-0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|1.28
|1.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.03
|0.19
|Interest
|0.31
|0.17
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.14
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|16.26
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.90
|-0.14
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.90
|-0.14
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.90
|-0.14
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-19.31
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|-0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|-0.03
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.03
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited