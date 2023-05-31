TPI India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.64 crore in March 2023 down 28.41% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2023 up 64275.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

TPI India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.